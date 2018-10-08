“Coffee with the Chief” Great Success in Steilacoom

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

Steilacoom Police Chief TJ Rodriguez hosted “Coffee with the Chief” at Steilacoom’s “Coffee Cabin”, Wednesday afternoon, Oct 3 at 3 pm. A couple dozen residents attended and heard town policing updates and asked questions of Chief Rodriguez, Sgt. Yabe and officer Bentz. Also, in attendance were Steilacoom council members Nancy Henderson and Roger Neal.

Chief TJ Rodriguez listens to Steilacoom residents.

Chief Rodriguez thanked attendees for coming and throughout the meeting ensured every resident had a chance to participate in commenting or asking questions. In addition to many expressions of gratitude from attendees for great police work in Steilacoom, questions of past and future security concerns were discussed. Tips for neighborhood watches, and ways to keep home and vehicles more secure were brought out by Sgt. Yabe. He also expressed appreciation for the pro-active role that citizens took in being aware of activities in their neighborhoods.

From left: Council members Roger Neal and Nancy Henderson, longtime Steilacoom resident Gerry Evanson, Chief Rodriguez, Officer Bentz.

Further, questions of how to communicate more timely updates about town security concerns were brought forward. Other than this reporter’s suggestion of submitting immediate reports to The Suburban Times, which publishes online continuously, it was stated that the town lacks a communication position who could handle more immediate communication concerns, other than the monthly newsletter inserted with utility bill.

Chief Rodriguez answers Nancy Henderson’s questions

Steilacoom Town Council member Nancy Henderson was grateful for the turnout and she was encouraged by many great comments. Council member Roger Neal expressed his satisfaction at the participation of townsfolk, recent and longtime residents, in the community outreach. He also mentioned about gradual progress on a $1 million roundabout project, in conjunction with Pierce County, for the Union Ave. intersection at the bottom of Rainier St./Martin St. by the Pierce County Ferry approach.