Survey work brings daytime single lane closures on I-5 ramps in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use the southbound Interstate 5 interchanges at Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane may want to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations next week.

Contractor crews building the I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project will implement daytime single-lane closures on the ramps for electrical and drilling work the week of Oct. 8.

Berkeley Street interchange

Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the right lane of the southbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street and the right lane of the Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Right turns to and from Berkeley Street will be allowed as the intersection will remain open.

Thorne Lane interchange

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, crews will close the right lane of the Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.