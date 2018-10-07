Pierce County Accessible Community Advisory Committee (ACAC) Work Group Meeting Oct. 9

The Pierce County Accessible Community Advisory Committee (ACAC) will host a Work Group Meeting on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (9-11 am) at PC Soundview Building, Conference Room #1 (3602 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418).

The committee is actively involved in the following activities: Advising on addressing the needs of persons with disabilities in emergency plans; advising the county and other local governments within the county on access to programs services and activities, new construction or renovation projects, sidewalks, other pedestrian routes of travel, and disability parking enforcement; and developing local initiatives and activities to promote greater awareness of disability issues, and acceptance, involvement, and access for persons with disabilities within the community.

Committee Link: www.piercecountywa. org/5882/Accessible- Communities-Advisory-Committee

Volunteer Contact: Julian Wheeler, Chair, Pierce County Accessible Community Advisory Committee (ACAC), email: julianfwheeler@aol.com

Staff Contact: Malissa Adame, Bonny Keech (contact info in above link)