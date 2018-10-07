Park and Ride lots in Tacoma closed until further notice

TACOMA – Two Park and Ride lots at the intersection of South 56th Street and South Alaska Street remain closed until further notice.

Both lots were closed Wednesday, Oct. 3, for asphalt preservation work. The process included applying a sealant that requires curing time.

Due to recent wet, cool weather, the curing process is not yet complete.

Once curing is complete, both Park and Ride lots will reopen for use. Until then, drivers can find additional parking at the Park and Ride lot on the west side of Interstate 5 and the intersection of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

The Washington State Department of Transportation thanks drivers for their patience and understanding.