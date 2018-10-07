CPTC Invites Prospective Students to Fall Program Expo

Clover Park Technical College will welcome anyone interested in learning about its 44 programs to its Lakewood Campus Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., for its Fall Program Expo.

The expo will feature displays and faculty members from each program in one location – the McGavick Conference Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit any program tables that interest them and ask questions of the instructors to get a better sense of which program is the best fit for them. While CPTC’s regular Program Information Sessions give visitors a chance to learn about individual programs, the Program Expo brings every program together into one location to offer visitors greater flexibility.

CPTC’s shift to the Guided Pathways educational approach means the programs are grouped into seven schools to more effectively assist students in finding the career path that most matches their strengths and interests. The seven schools include Aerospace and Aviation; Science, Technology, Engineering and Design; Automotive and Trades; Advanced Manufacturing; Nursing; Health and Human Development; and Business and Personal Services.

The event will include a four-step path for visitors. After they check in at the Welcome Desk, they will enter the Program Expo Hall where all the program booths will be located. From there, they will have an opportunity to learn about the college resources available to support their education before finishing with the chance to meet with the Entry Services team to ask any questions about enrollment or financial aid or begin the enrollment process if they’re ready.

For more information, visit www.cptc.edu/expo.