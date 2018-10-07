Candidates Forum at Lakewood Presbyterian Church October 9

Submitted by Lakewood Presbyterian Church.

On Tuesday October 9th, we have an opportunity to meet our candidates for the 28th Legislative District. The Faith Action Network (FAN) will be hosting a candidates forum at Lakewood Presbyterian Church at 7:00 p.m. Come to 8601 104th St. SW to hear Dick Muri, Christine Kilduff, Mari Leavitt, and Maia Espinoza speak on issues important to the 28th district and the state of Washington.

Your vote matters, so come and meet the candidates face to face as they answer questions from the people at FAN and questions generated by people in attendance. While present, get to know your neighbors and enjoy light snacks and beverages.