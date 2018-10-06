Four vacancies on Lakewood’s Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill four (4) vacancies on the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board.

DESCRIPTION: The role of the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board is to:

A. The primary duty of the Board is to identify and actively encourage the conservation of the City’s historic resources by establishing and maintaining a register of historic landmarks, landmark sites, historic special review districts, and conservation districts; reviewing proposed changes to register properties; raising community awareness of the City’s history and historic resources; and serving as the City’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning, and preservation, as provided for in this chapter.

B. In carrying out these responsibilities, the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board shall engage in the following:

1. Serve as liaison to the City Council on matters of historic preservation policy.

2. Review proposals to construct, change, alter, modify, remodel, move, demolish, or significantly affect properties as set forth in this Chapter, and adopt standards, design guidelines, to be used to guide this review and the issuance of a certificate of approval.

3. Actively encourage the conservation of historic materials and make recommendations regarding mitigation measures for projects adversely affecting historic resources.

4. Review, advise, and comment to the Planning Advisory Board and City Council on land use, housing and redevelopment, municipal improvements and other types of planning and programs undertaken by any agency of the City, other neighboring communities, the county, and state or federal governments, as they relate to historic resources within the City.

5. Review nominations to the State and National Registers of Historic Places for historic properties within the City.

6. Make recommendations to the City Council on the use of various federal, state, local, or private funding sources available for preservation purposes within the City.

7. Officially recognize excellence in the rehabilitation of historic buildings, structures, sites, districts, and new construction in historic areas; and encourage appropriate measures for such recognition.

8. Provide information to the public on methods of maintaining and rehabilitating historic properties, incentives for the rehabilitation of historic properties, and the regulations concerning such properties. This may take the form of pamphlets, newsletters, workshops, or similar activities.

9. Adopt and maintain architectural standards and design guidelines for Historic Special Review Districts and historic properties.

10. The Board may, at the request of the historic preservation officer or the City Manager review proposals submitted to the City for funds made available for grants to be made to the City through the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq, the State and Local Fiscal Assistance Act of 1971, 31 U.S.C. 1221 et seq., the Museum Assistance Program and other applicable local, state, federal and private foundations funding programs. Upon review of such grant proposals, the Board shall make recommendations to the Council concerning which proposals should be funded, the amount of the grants that should be awarded, the conditions that should be placed on the grant, and such other matters that the Board deems appropriate. The historic preservation officer shall keep the Board apprised of the status of grant proposals, deadlines for submission of proposals and the recipients of grant funds.

11. The Board may, at the request of the historic preservations officer or the City Manager, make and administrate funding grants received by the City from both private and public sources for the purposes which promote the goals of this chapter.

12. The Board shall have such further powers and duties as may, from time to time, be delegated to it by the City Council.

QUALIFICATIONS: At least three members shall be professionals who have experience in identification, evaluation, and protection of historic resources and have been selected from among the fields of history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, landscape architecture, American studies, law or other historic preservation-related disciplines.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, regular attendance at meetings, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

LANDMARKS AND HERITAGE ADVISORY BOARD

MEETING TIMES & LOCATION: Fourth Thursdays, 6:00 p.m., City Hall

COMPENSATION: None.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE:

2 – expired terms through December 31, 2021

1 – unexpired term through December 31, 2019

1 – unexpired term through December 31, 2020

APPLICATIONS:

Applications are available at or by clicking here:

Lakewood City Hall

City Clerk’s Office

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

(253) 983-7705

DEADLINE: Open until filled