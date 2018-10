The City of DuPont’s Transportation Benefit District (TBD) Board has scheduled a Public Hearing during a Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at approximately 6:30 pm, at City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, for the purpose of receiving written or oral comments on the TBD 2019 Budget. See the meeting agenda here.

