DuPont council meeting for Regular, EMS property tax levies

The DuPont City Council will conduct a Public Hearing during its Special Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at approximately 6:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, for the purpose of receiving written or oral comments on the proposed 2019 revenue sources including Regular and EMS property tax levies. All taxpayers may submit written comments prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, or by email to kmuir@dupontwa.gov.

