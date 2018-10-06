13th Pierce County Trails Conference set for Oct. 10

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails is proud to host the 13th Annual Pierce County Trails Conference. Our premier event each fall is the primary gathering of trail users, supporters, advocates, designers, and builders in Pierce County. There will be panels on Economic Aspects of Trails and Trail User Perspectives.

Keynote speaker, April Claxton, from Whatcom Parkscriptions will discuss how a program was developed in Whatcom County to help health care providers prescribe outdoor activity for health to their patients.

Additionally, there will be updates on accomplishments of the past year, previews of plans for the next year, and the annual trail awards. Various organizations involved with trails will have exhibits. Dinner will be served.

The conference will take place on October 10 at Titlow Lodge (8425 6th Ave, Tacoma WA 98465). A pre-conference walk at Titlow Beach will begin at 2:30 PM. Registration opens at 3:30 PM and the program will be from 4:00 PM until 8:30 PM. Registration is $35 and is available at bit.ly/2oEGPi0.

ForeverGreen Trails is a nonprofit organization working to connect communities through a coordinated trail system within Pierce County. We work to educate on the importance and benefits of trails and advocate for funding and implementation of a connected multi-use trail system. ForeverGreen Trails works by engaging stakeholders and users to promote policy, direction, and priorities for trail plan implementation, operations, and stewardship.