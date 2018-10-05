Start Your Engines to Support National Alliance 2 End Veteran Suicide

The National Alliance To End Veteran Suicide (NA2EVS) will host the ‘Race 2 Save A Life‘ at Lakewood’s Grand Prix Raceway (11015 Pacific Highway SW) on Nov. 1, 2018 (5:30-10 pm).

“Go-Kart events bring together Teams; from families, friends, co-workers, businesses, schools, military units and various groups from all over,” says retired Army Veteran and NA2EVS board member Kathy Gruber. “We use the acronym T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves Miracles) and formally invite you to join us in Saving Lives of our Service Members and Veterans as either a Sponsor, a Team or both.”

This competition will be exciting as teams compete to be the fastest team, slowest team, fastest female driver, fastest male driver, and they will hold their title until next year. There will also be team awards for the most money raised for NA2EVS.

All funds raised from this event (register here), help support the ‘Operation Veteran Freedom’ workshop and various educational and community events.

National Alliance To End Veteran Suicide P.O. Box 1564 Buckley, WA 98321. Donations are tax deductible 501(c)3 46-4921338