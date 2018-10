SAVE THE FOREST. The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is this Sunday, October 7th , 10 am to 4 pm. Google: 1617 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom 98388 for directions. Come to the NORBERG ESTATES FOREST AND WILDLIFE HABITAT table in downtown Steilacoom on Lafayette Street in front of the local pub, Tap Room, and between the alley and the Apple Jug Sales Table. Support saving the 5.09-acre forest and wildlife habitat in Bill’s Addition of Steilacoom.

