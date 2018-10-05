ROAD ALERT Reminder: Lakewood Drive to close this weekend, Oct. 6-7

Lakewood Drive will be closed to all traffic Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 6 and 7, 2018) to allow contractor Tucci and Sons unobstructed access to all lanes.

This closure means the project will finish three weeks early. The removal and replacement of the existing roadway will require slightly longer working hours in order to complete the work over the two-day period. The road will reopen with two lanes in each direction. Remaining work after the weekend closure is striping, utility casting adjustments, and minor sidewalk work.

The city recognizes this project is a significant inconvenience to residents and commuters and it is our goal to complete this project quickly and efficiently.

During the closure, the neighborhood off Lakewood Drive will only be accessible from driving north on Lakewood Drive from Steilacoom Boulevard.

We are dedicated to restoring the roadway as quickly as possible and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while this road improvement project is completed.