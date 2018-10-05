Pierce Transit to discuss proposed 2019 budget at Oct. 8 meeting

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, October 8, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to review and discuss the proposed 2019 Budget and to review and discuss suggested Board protocol. No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting. The Regular Board Meeting will follow at 4:00 p.m.

More Stories On The Suburban Times