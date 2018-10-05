Local Financial Planner Publishes New Book

Submitted by CK Financial Services.

Christopher Kimball, CFP, has published a new book on financial concepts. “The Saga of Ike and Penny, a Couple’s Humorous Journey through the Confusing World of Finance” follows the hypothetical couple I.M. Rich and Penny Pincher as they attempt to make sense of the many financial products available today.

The book explains financial concepts in a way almost anyone can understand. Topics include basic investing, mutual funds, 529 college-savings plans, life-insurance, variable and fixed annuities, long-term-care insurance, and more.

Written in a humorous, easy-to-follow format, the book is ideal for those just starting their financial journey, or those who may feel overwhelmed by the complexity of today’s insurance and investment products.

The book is available through many online channels, including Amazon.com.

Christopher Kimball has been in the financial-services business for 25 years, is a Certified Financial Planner practitioner, has a Master’s degree in Financial Services from the American College, is a Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor, an Accredited Estate Planner, and is Certified in Long-Term Care. Kimball also has Master’s degrees in Biblical Studies and Divinity from Covenant Bible Seminary. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.

