DuPont budget released, public hearings scheduled

The City of DuPont Mayor’s proposed 2019-2020 budget will be filed with the City Clerk after October 9, 2018 and will be furnished to any taxpayer who contacts the City Clerk at (253) 964-8121.

The DuPont City Council will hold two Public Hearings scheduled at a Council Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m. and at the Regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at approximately 7:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 to accept testimony regarding the proposed 2019-2020 biennial budget.

All members of the public may provide testimony during the public hearing for or against any part of the biennial budget, or they may submit written comments prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 or by email to kmuir@dupontwa.gov.