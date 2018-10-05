2018 TACID Fundraising Luncheon

I’ve been off the board at TACID for a number of years now, but I like to see how they are doing. The brown bag luncheon offers me that opportunity. Since Nola Renz has become executive director, the annual fundraiser has been held at the Boys & Girls Club facility on the ground of the old Mt. Tahoma High School. I love the landscaping with its dry round stone creek beds and bushy green landscaping. It’s simple, but effective . . and feels welcoming . . . much like the organization: Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities.

Always smiling, friendly Barbara Glenn – Williams, information and referral specialist, created the center pieces for each table. They resembles circular staircase. Each step is labeled for the recovery process. The flowers and butterflies just make it homey.

There were familiar faces everywhere. Sound Credit Union is one of the major sponsors of the event. At their table were Meridith Hatch, the Digital Marketing Product Manager and Jen Reed, the Community Relations Manager. Meridith interned at TACID when I was board chair. Both Jen and I are past presidents of the Tacoma Executives Association. It was nice chatting with both of them.

At my table were Ron Stone, an occupational therapist, and Greg Pubols, a real estate agent with Windermere. Ron and I served together on the TACID board in years past. He is currently on the board again. He is a major asset for the organization.

Here are three key people instrumental in listening to and helping people in Pierce County. I was glad to see that fellow Rotarian John Bailey (left) is board chair. He started off on the finance committee and since has probably held every board position available. I think this is his second term. John is a financial planner with Waddell & Reed. Nola Renz (center) has done a remarkable job getting grants for the important work the organization does in support services and programs that assist people with disabilities. It’s always nice to see Mr. Derek Kilmer (right), our U.S. Representative for Washington’s 6th congressional district. I like the fact that Mr. Kilmer gets involved with people and events in his district. He’s a great benefit to our state.

Much of the luncheon involved personal stories by individuals who have been helped by TACID. They gave moving talks about what TACID has done for them . . . and others. It was a very nice affirming event.