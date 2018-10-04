Many Apples and Many Volunteers at Oct. 7 Steilacoom Apple Squeeze

At the 45th Steilacoom Apple Squeeze you will see lots of apples but also many of the volunteers who make the day happen.

In addition to members of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, which is the sponsoring organization, there will be Boy Scouts from Troop #71, Girl Scouts from Troop #45261, and some members of Kiwanis.

Students from the Builder’s Club at Pioneer Middle School, members of the Steilacoom High School Key Club, AFS foreign exchange students and members of the 508th MP Battalion from Lewis –McChord volunteer their time to help out. For the youth, this is a fund raiser for their groups as well as for the Historical Museum Association.

We also have spinners and weavers who demonstrate their crafts, and docents at the Museum and historical Wagon Shop to describe pioneer life in early Steilacoom.

Come visit the family friendly Squeeze and enjoy great music, eat great food and get some delicious cider !

The Squeeze is Sunday, October 7 from 10-4.

For more information go to the SHMA website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org or call 253-584-4133.