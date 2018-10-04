Make a Difference Day in U.P.

Make a Difference Day is an annual national event held in the fall, on the fourth Saturday in October, where neighbors help neighbors and residents help their community by coming together to clean up city parks.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Kobayashi Park (6420 Chambers Creek Rd. W.), from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year’s planned park activity will include assisting with ivy removal, trail cleanup and painting of the picnic shelter. Bring your own tools, like rakes, shovels and hoes, plus wear your gardening gloves and boots, and prepare to get dirty and have fun! This event takes place rain or shine.

Visit the City’s website at www.CityofUP.com or call 253.460.6493 for more information.