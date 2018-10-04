Lakewood seeks to fill four positions on Planning Commission

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill four (4) vacancies on the Planning Commission.

DESCRIPTION: The role of the Planning Commission is to assist the City Council in the following areas:

Planning Issues:

• Assists City personnel in preparing a comprehensive plan for the City in accordance with state law to be submitted to the City Council for consideration of adoption.

• Recommends to the City Council such changes, amendments or additions to the comprehensive plan as may be deemed desirable.

• Recommends land use and zoning regulations and other development regulations as deemed necessary and/or appropriate. Act as the research and fact finding agency of the City in regard to land uses, housing, capital facilities, utilities, transportation, and in regard to classification of lands as agriculture, forest, mineral lands, critical areas, wetlands and geologically hazardous areas. Undertakes surveys, analyses, research and reports as may be generally authorized or requested by the City Council.

• Cooperates with planning agencies of other cities and counties, to include regional planning agencies, in furtherance of such research and planning; and

• Annually provides to the City Council a report on progress made in implementing the goals and requirements of State law and on the status of land use policies and procedures within the city.

Redevelopment Issues:

• Facilitate cooperation and coordination between various business groups and impacted neighborhoods on business issues;

• Facilitate the formation of specific neighborhood commercial business groups to assist in the enhancement of various existing commercial areas, aid in stabilizing and retaining commercial enterprises within these areas to maintain viability as a commercial area, and help in identifying specific needs of businesses within various commercial areas.

• Make recommendations to the City Council and to City staff for programs in which the City could or should participate to enhance commercial development opportunities in the City, which programs may be in cooperation with any appropriate private, public, civic or community agency, group or association of or in the City, county, state or federal government;

• Recommend ways and means of obtaining private, local, county, state or federal funds and other participation for the promotion of business development projects within the City, especially those of an incubator type;

• Work with City of Lakewood staff, City Council, task forces and other City/community based groups, as directed by the City Council, on relevant issues and projects; and

• Assist in data base development for the creation and maintenance of a community profile.

Transportation Issues:

• Facilitate cooperation and coordination with the Public Works Department of the City on street, public works and transportation and infrastructure related projects and plans,

• Identify, evaluate and recommend to the City Council, City Manager and/or City staff policies and projects for the City, annual update of its Six-Year Transportation Plan, and for other transportation and infrastructure planning purpose of the City,

• Recommend ways and means of obtaining private, local county, state or federal funds for promotion of transportation and infrastructure facilities of the City, and

• Advise the City Council on acquisition, replacement and maintenance of transportation and infrastructure facilities of the City

• Advise the City as to the manner that public information on street related projects can best be disseminated, given the nature and/or scope of the projects.

• Advise the City Council regarding transportation related facilities, needs and programs of the City, as may be referred by the City Council.

COMPENSATION: None.

QUALIFICATIONS: The members shall be residents of the City unless the Council finds that appointment of a non-resident, by virtue of business involvement or expertise, will benefit the Commission and ultimately the city. The members of the Commission shall be appointed from among members of the public to include, to the extent reasonably possible, representation from people involved with or interested in the various opportunities and projects to enhance the provision of planning in the city.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE: Five year term through December 31, 2023

MEETING DATES: Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. or more frequently as needed.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available at:

Lakewood City Hall

City Clerk’s Office

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

(253) 983-7705

DEADLINE: Friday, November 9, 2018