Electric Vehicle advocates who want to display their vehicles and talk to the public about why they drive electric are needed at the 10th annual All Bethel Community Days (ABC Days). 7,000 people will attend based on previous years attendance.

ABC Days will take place in the Bethel High School parking lot on 38th Avenue (22215 38th Ave E, Spanaway, WA 98387) on Saturday, 6 October from 08:30 to 3 PM. Interested in helping out? Email Dick Muri to RSVP.