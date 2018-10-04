Community Health Care to Honor James L. Walton

This year Community Health Care (CHC) will give its most prestigious award to James L. Walton. Jim has a rich history leading community change in the City of Tacoma and in Pierce County.

Jim is one of Community Health Care’s six founders and has supported and advocated for the growth of Community Health Care, serving on both the Development Advisory Council and as a co-chair of the Hilltop Regional Health Center Capital Campaign. CHC is pleased to give this award to Jim at an evening dinner event on October 9, 2018 where CHC will celebrate and share the great work Jim has done in our community.

The award dinner will be held Tuesday, October 9 at the Hotel Murano – Bicentennial Pavilion (1320 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402). Register for dinner tickets here.

Community Health Care’s Kimi and George Tanbara, MD Humanitarian Award is given to community leaders who have gone above and beyond in serving those in need. The award is given to an individual who has brought positive changes to Tacoma and Pierce County, is instrumental in effecting collaborative activities; brings community attention to major social issues, health issues, and human need. The individual shows concern for the disenfranchised and underserved.