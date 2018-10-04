Blessing of the Animals on October 7th

Submitted by Bettye L. Craft.

St Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood, will be having the annual blessing of pets and animals on Sunday, October 7th at both the 8:00 am and 10:00am services. The 8:00 service is a quieter and more traditional service while the 10:00 service is more child friendly and offers Sunday School.

This service is held in October to honor St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The blessing of animals witnesses to God’s and the Church’s love, care, and concern for creation and a recognition of our mutual interdependence with all of God’s creatures.

All are invited to bring their pets to join us for this joyful event.