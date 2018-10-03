U.P. Police Department Adds Investigator

In 2017, the University Place City Council made a commitment to restoring the previously funded position of a criminal investigator within the U.P. Police Department. At the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, that decision came to fruition when Police Chief Mike Blair introduced Deputy Josh Mills as the department’s new dedicated crimes investigator.

“I want to thank you for listening to me back in 2017 and realizing the impact we can make for public safety in U.P. by hiring an investigator,” Blair told the Council members. “You paid for it and I’m going to deliver it.”

Blair then introduced Deputy Mills, a 10-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, who has worked the graveyard shift for the U.P. Police Department for the last three years. “He spent many of his shifts doing multiple follow-ups and putting cases in the hands of the prosecutor’s office that were extremely solid and chargeable,” Blair said. “We are very, very proud to have him working in our office. He’s a great investigator and a great ambassador.”

Mills thanked the Council members for the opportunity to help the department conduct the important follow-up work that is so critical to police operations. He noted that in just four days on the job, he was able to collaborate with other local law enforcement investigators to assist in the apprehension of a serial burglar who had hit several communities, including U.P.

“These are the kind of cases that might have gone by the wayside because we are a small municipality, but now we can hold people accountable so that bad guys know that U.P. isn’t the place to play around,” Mills said. “I love this community. I’m a part of it.”