Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association to meet Oct. 4

The Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) meets Thursday, October 4, 6:30 P.M. at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.

In the TWNA newsletter for October you’ll read of happenings at the library; links that’ll take you to WSDOT’s graphic of what I-5 interchanges at Thorne Lane and Berkeley will look like (and notice of an open house concerning those plans October 25, 4:30-7 P.M. at the Tillicum Elementary School); October special events at the Tillicum City Life Center; our featured presentation at our November 1st TWNA will be an update on milfoil in American Lake; a Q&A with CSO Mike Miller concerning drones and loud exhaust; and the August West Pierce Fire and Rescue calls for service in Tillicum and Woodbrook.