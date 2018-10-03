The War of the Worlds returns to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse, for the 11th year in a row, will play host to The War Or The Worlds radio gala. The entire show will be presented as if it were live from a radio studio straight out of the ’40s; complete with live sound effects.

Performances are Friday the 12th and Saturday October the 13th at 8:00pm and a SUNDAY MATINEE on October the 14th at 2:00pm. The Experience had become so popular over previous years that we added the matinee due to high demand for tickets to this show that has been selling out every year!

Since it is Halloween Season, costumes are welcomed but not required…but we sure would love to see you in yours!

Ticket Prices are $25.00 per Person.

ENTRY into the show includes a GLASS OF WINE and Complementary HOR D’OEUVRES.

Additional Glasses of WINE will also be available at $5.00 per Glass.

This year’s Gala is directed by JAMES VENTURINI and includes the talents of both new, and returning, favorites: Kathi Aleman, Andrew Fox Burden, Dayna Childs, Nicole Lockett, David Phillips, Scott Pinkston and Ben Stahl.

We are looking forward to sharing our Gala Evening of Live Radio Broadcasts with you and yours and “all the ships at sea!”

ABOUT OUR THEATRE:

The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about the “11th annual 1940s-Style LIVE RADIO SHOW: THE WAR OF THE WORLDS”, please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.