Lakewood’s Proposed 2019-2020 Biennial Budget under development

The City of Lakewood’s proposed 2019-2020 Biennial Budget was introduced to the City Council at its regular meeting Oct. 1, 2018.

The biennial budget is the most important document the city produces. It acts as a financial roadmap by outlining city spending and priorities for the biennium, which for the upcoming period runs Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020.

With the budget in place the city is able to allocate resources to a variety of programs necessary to move our community forward and meet the City Council’s adopted goals and objectives outlined it its 2018-2020 Strategic Plan.

As was the case in the last biennium, the proposed 2019-2020 biennial budget represents the city’s continued commitment to prudent fiscal management, effective service delivery and providing the highest quality of life to our residents. The public is invited to attend the various budget meetings planned between now and when the document is adopted in November.

Proposed 2019-2020 Biennial Budget review timeline

The proposed budget will be before the City Council for review beginning this fall with special meetings planned for department presentations. A public hearing will also be held.

Departmental presentations (special meetings start at 6 p.m.):

Oct. 3: City Council, City Manager, Administrative Services, Community and Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Community Services.

Oct. 10: Police, Public Works Engineering, Municipal Court, Legal.

Monday, City Council meetings:

Nov. 5, 7 p.m.: Public hearing at regular City Council meeting.

Nov. 13, 7 p.m.: Review of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget.

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.: Adopt 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget.