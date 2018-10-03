Lakewood Truck & Tractor Day is Oct. 13, 2018, volunteers needed

We’re less than two weeks away from our favorite fall tradition: Lakewood’s Truck & Tractor Day! This FREE annual event is perfect for children of all ages.

Arrive to Fort Steilacoom Park early to find the perfect pumpkin in our pumpkin patch — limit one pumpkin per family; pumpkins and hard hats are available while supplies last.

Once you’ve picked your pumpkin stroll Fort Steilacoom Park to climb on trucks and tractors of all shapes and sizes. We’ll have live entertainment on the new Pavilion stage, and hotdogs and popcorn are available for purchase. Free hayrides will run through the duration of the festival.

Before you arrive make sure to print and sign our waiver, to speed up your entry into the event.

We are also seeking volunteers to help with this year’s festivities. If you need community service hours, or are looking to help in the community, this is the perfect event. Please contact Sally Martinez, 253-983-7758 to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

We’ll see you Saturday, Oct. 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park!