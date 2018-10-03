Construction along Hilltop Tacoma route begins with potholing in mid-October

Sound Transit’s contractor will start potholing along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension route as early as Oct. 15. This work consists of digging small areas to confirm the location of underground utilities. Each location will take approximately one work day. This work along the route is expected to take two months. Potholing will not take place in front of Stadium High School during this time.

The contractor will work in two areas (please see the map):

Commerce Street and South 7th Street and then go north up Stadium Way.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street and then go north along Martin Luther King Jr Way.

What you can expect:

Traffic cones and flaggers will direct traffic near the construction zones.

Access to driveways, sidewalks and businesses will be kept open.

There will be no parking near the potholing work. No parking signs will be put up in advance.

Construction work will take place during daytime hours.

Expect construction noise such as asphalt removal and heavy equipment.