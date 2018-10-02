Theft and Burglary Prevention topic of Oct. 4 Lakewood United Meeting

October 4, 2018 “Theft and Burglary Prevention” Sergeant Peter Johnson, Property/ProAct Robbery Unit, Lakewood Police Department (John – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

October 11, 2018 “Setting up for Medicare” – Connie Duty, Insurance Agent at The Medicare Exchange (Sue – MC)

October 18, 2018 “Shakeout: The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)” (Karen – MC)

October 25, 2018 “Slovakia K-9 Exchange Program” – Lakewood Police Officer Jim Syler and Detective Sean Conlon (Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 19, 2018 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.

Lakewood United Bio

“Sergeant Peter Johnson has been with the Lakewood Police Department since its inception in 2004. In his time on the force, he has filled a variety of assignments: School Resource Officer, Neighborhood Policing Unit, Property Proac/Robbery Investigator, Bar Sweep Team, Bike Patrol Unit and has spent time working on all three patrol shifts and in all six Lakewood neighborhood districts.

He is currently assigned as the Sergeant of the Property Crimes Proactive/Robbery unit, supervising the investigators and detectives handling the follow-up on all burglaries, thefts, robberies, frauds and motor vehicle thefts that occur in Lakewood.

Prior to working for the City of Lakewood, Peter was an Officer in the City of Seattle for three years and holds a BA from Westmont College in Communication Studies.”