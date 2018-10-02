Tacoma Schools hearing on sale, lease of 4-story parking structure

Tacoma School District No. 10 will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. October 11, 2018, to take testimony regarding the surplus and potential sale of Parcel #200907-0020. This property consists of .28 acres and a 4-story parking structure at 909-915 Market Street in Downtown Tacoma, commonly knowns as the Rialto Parking Garage.

The public hearing will be held at the School District’s office located at 601 S. 8th St., Tacoma, in the fourth floor auditorium at 6 p.m. Time is subject to change and can be confirmed by calling 253-571-3322. At this time, the School Board will receive public comment and, following the hearings, may take action to authorize the surplus and intent to sell of the above described property.

Written public comment can also be submitted (received by October 9, 2018) via email, or mailed to Tacoma Public Schools, Planning and Construction Department, 3223 S. Union Ave., Tacoma, WA 98409.

Anyone having questions regarding the property or the public hearing may contact Strategic Program Analyst Alicia Lawver at 253-571-3322 or via email.