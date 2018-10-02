October’s Dine Out for Disabilities events supports Centerforce’s mission of employment inclusion

Submitted by Centerforce.

Dine Out for Disabilities is a monthlong series of events that bring together local residents and our nonprofit in a spirit of inclusion and support. By dining or shopping at a participating restaurant or store on certain days throughout October, 5-20% or more of your bill will go to Centerforce of Lakewood.

Celebrating our 50th year of service this year, Centerforce is a private, not-for-profit 501 (c)(3), social service organization that provides employment training and assistance to over 300 individuals (adults and students) with developmental disabilities in the greater Puget Sound area. The individuals we serve have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

Centerforce is proud to support National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Held in October, NDEAM aims to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Centerforce is participating in these October events to educate the community on disability employment issues and the role they play in fostering a disability-friendly work culture.

Support one of these partnership events in October:

Thursday, Oct. 4: 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 5618 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Dine out this day and 20% of the restaurant’s sales will be donated to Centerforce of Lakewood.

Thursday, Oct. 18: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, 3515 Bridgeport Way W., University Place. When you shop on this day, 5% of the store’s net sales from Oct. 18 will be donated to Centerforce of Lakewood.

Thursday, Oct. 25: 4-9 p.m., Carr’s Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood. Dine out this day and 10% of the restaurant’s sales will be donated to Centerforce of Lakewood.