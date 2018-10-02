24-hour closure scheduled for two Park & Ride lots in Tacoma

TACOMA – Early next week, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct maintenance work in two Park and Ride lots at the intersection of South 56th Street and South Alaska Street. Crews will close each lot for 24 hours to allow asphalt sealant to cure.

From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, the south Park and Ride lot at South 56th Street and South Alaska Street will close. On Thursday, Oct. 4, crews will close the north lot during the same hours. This work is weather dependent.

Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead for the closures. Drivers can find additional parking at the Park and Ride lot on the west side of Interstate 5 and the intersection of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

Advance information about construction and lane closures on state highways available online at the Construction and Traffic Updates web page.