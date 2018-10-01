Tackling Pierce College Puyallup parking lots

We hear you, students! Parking, especially in the morning, can be a bit of a challenge at Pierce College Puyallup, but improvements are on the way thanks to a new $3.50 per credit fee instituted by students last year.

Thanks to this fee, Pierce College Puyallup students can receive a free Pierce Transit ORCA card each quarter. This allows students to gain free access to Pierce Transit bus rides to and from campus throughout the quarter. It also allows people to park at the nearby South Hill Mall Park and Ride, and take a quick bus ride to campus. These ORCA cards are available to Pierce College Puyallup students in the Campus Safety office.

“[Student government] is aware of our parking issues, and looked for ways to make it easier for students to get to school, park, and go to class,” said Sean Cooke, director of Pierce College Puyallup Student Life. “They know it’s an issue, and they worked hard to make public transportation more of an option to students.”

Another way to deal with crowded parking lots on campus: get here early, if you can. We have a fantastic gym and library on campus where you can fit in a quick workout and study session before class!

For students who take night classes, an innovative new partnership between the college, Lyft and Pierce Transit allows eligible students to get a free ride home at night – or to a nearby Park and Ride.

Funds collected from this fee will also support upcoming parking lot enhancement projects. We will keep you posted on any future parking lot improvements happening in Puyallup.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.