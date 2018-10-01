Seahawks to Honor Military in Annual Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks will welcome their 2018 honored military unit, U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing, through a 12th Man Flag hand-off ceremony with U.S Army 1st Special Forces Group from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Hangar 9 on McChord Field.

Since 2012, the Seattle Seahawks have annually honored a military unit with a 12th Man Flag as the team’s honored military unit for the season. The Seahawks 12th Man Flag will be transferred between the two units, signaling a “change of command.”

The recognition ceremony will mirror a deep-rooted military tradition: the change of command ceremony where an outgoing commander formally transitions responsibility and authority of a unit to a new commander.

This marks the seventh year the team has adopted an honorary military unit.