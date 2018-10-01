Relationships change when caregiving needs begin

Friendships can last a lifetime. When childhood friendships continue into adulthood, they can evolve into something more, such as a tremendous support system offering encouragement, and even growing into caregiving. Not all caregivers are family. Many caregivers are friends and neighbors close by or far away.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources is offering another free film in our caregiving series. The film “Miss You Already” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. The film begins at 10:45 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided by Advanced Healthcare. The film is free, but tickets must be reserved online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.

“Miss You Already” centers on two women who have been best friends forever. They have shared everything since they were kids – secrets, clothes, laughs, substances, and boyfriends. As adults, one has a great job and lives in a townhouse with her wonderful family. The other has a less glamorous job and lives with her boyfriend on a houseboat in London. Although their friendship is rock solid, it is put to the test when life throws them curveballs that affect their health and happiness.

“There is nothing more special than a lasting friendship,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “They can support us through thick and thin. Deep, lasting friendships are vital when the need for caregiving arises. While family is important, drawing on the support of close friends can complement the assistance that others are able to provide. This film definitely shows how important friends are in offering care.”

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. The program helps unpaid family caregivers with a variety of supports including education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework and errands services and respite care. The program offers support to families of all incomes. For more information about the program or to reserve your tickets, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.