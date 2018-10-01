JBLM Late Night Firing Oct. 2-3

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar training Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. through Wednesday at midnight using 60mm mortars.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with 60mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through midnight Wednesday. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.