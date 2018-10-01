Have Coffee with Your Librarian and Learn about the Library’s Restored Levy

This month hundreds of your neighbors have been enjoying coffee with their Pierce County Library System librarians. You still have time to stop by and have a cup of Coffee with Your Librarian and get your questions answered about the Library System’s restored levy.

DuPont Pierce County Library

1540 Wilmington Drive 98327

Thurs., Oct. 11 @ 4-5:30 p.m. Eatonville Pierce County Library

205 Center St. W. 98328

Wed., Oct. 3 @ 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

6300 Wildaire Road S.W. 98499

Wed., Sept. 26 @ 3:30-5 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma 98444

Wed., Oct. 3 @ 2:30-4 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library

15420 Meridian E. 98375

Tues., Oct. 9 @ 1:30-3 p.m. Summit Pierce County Library

5107 112th St. E. Tacoma 98446

Tues., Oct. 2 @ 3:30-5 p.m.

What is the restored levy?

A restored levy, also known as a levy lid lift, would maintain library services and return the Library’s levy rate to its full legal amount of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This would be an increase of approximately 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property. To the owner of an average home assessed at $320,000 this would be approximately a $32 increase in 2019.

Why is the restored levy on the November ballot?

The restored levy is on the November ballot because costs to operate and maintain library services and libraries are increasing at a faster and higher rate than revenues.

In 2006 voters passed the only re-authorized levy in the 72-year history of the Library System. The Library System has met or surpassed all levy promises with funding from the 2006 levy, which was projected to maintain services for up to six years. The Library has stretched that funding for 12 years.

Since 2006 the Library’s service area population has grown by 16% to 602,000 people and the number of people with library cards has grown by 63% to 323,000 people.

What would happen if the restored levy passes and what would happen if it fails?

The restored levy would maintain services including open hours at 20 locations and online library resources; 1.5 million books, e-books, movies and other materials; staff to support learning with thousands of classes and events; computers, Wi-Fi and technology; and community spaces.

Without the restored levy, the Library System would further eliminate and reduce services including a 10% reduction in the hours libraries are open; a 14-21% decrease in the number of books, movies and other materials; and a 40% reduction in classes and events; as well as close two to three libraries.

How can you learn more about the restored levy?

Have Coffee with Your Librarian at a Pierce County Library. At the open houses, library leaders will be available to answer questions about the ballot measure. Thanks to Friends of the Libraries for providing refreshments.

Visit any library and pick up information and talk with staff or visit levy.pcls.us.