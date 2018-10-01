Film Arts Books festival was FABulous

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

Lakewood’s 6th Annual Film*Arts*Books festival held this weekend at the McGavick Center was a cultural gem. Visitors from four counties flocked to view and participate in a full slate of events:

Over $1800 was awarded during the juried art show of fine art and photograph entries at which five pieces were sold to the public

Eight award films were shown over three days

40 visiting authors were present to talk to visitors and sign their books

Festival included a Filipino Scout and Bonsai exhibit as well as five different vendors

Tami Oldham Ashcraft, author of Adrift gave a vivid account of her heart-rendering and harrowing ordeal

Musical performances of classical trained flutist and harpist

Special appearance from world renowned harmonicist Lee Oskar, Billboard’s instrumentalist of the year and Co-Founder of the Rock group WAR. Lee, also an accomplished artist donated 50% of his art sales and a Bruce Willis harmonica which brought in over a $1200 for the festival. On Sunday he gave a mini concert showcasing his amazing talent. He is looking forward to attending next year

Artwork Lee Oskar

Special thanks to our supporters and friends who helped make the F*A*B festival possible: City of Lakewood, Clover Park and Lakewood Rotary, Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers, The Suburban Times, Carrs Restaurant, Pierce County Library, TNT, The Ram, Clover Park Technical College, The Ranger, Patch, KLAY Radio, Tacoma Weekly, Volcano, Prairie Gazette, Lee Oskar newsletter, Fort Lewis Museum, Lakewood Historical Museum, Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

The 7th annual Lakewood Film*Arts*Books Festival will return next fall. You can follow us on LakewoodFestival.org and on Facebook.com/Lakewoodfilmartsbooks