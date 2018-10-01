Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and DuPont Historical Museum will host Author DeDe Montgomery, the Great-Great-Great Granddaughter of Chloe Clark, for a book reading and signing. “My Music Man” is the title of DeDe’s book dealing with seven generations of family beginning with Chloe Clark and William Willson missionaries at the Methodist Mission site (1839-1842) near the 1833 Fort Nisqually in current day city of DuPont WA.

Chloe Clark left her hometown of East Windsor, Connecticut to join the Jason Lee missionary expedition of 1839; sailing aboard the Lausanne around the horn of South America to reach the Oregon Territory. Chloe was the first American teacher in Puget Sound area and first teacher at the Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.

The book reading is free and open to the Public

Sunday afternoon, October 7, 2018 1:00 p.m.

DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Avenue, DuPont, WA 98327

For more information, please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com