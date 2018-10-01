Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 002: Narrows Bridge October 1, 2018 By Ben Sclair Leave a Comment Submitted by Benny and Joey. Taking this quiz will help you cross over from not knowing to knowing the facts.Bridge over Lake SteilacoomTrue or False: The bridge pictured above was named The Narrows Bridge?TrueFalse Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) More Stories On The Suburban Times
Leave a Reply