Auditions Bring in New Dance Theatre Northwest Company Members

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Auditions were recently held at DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST for DTNW’s Junior and Advanced Junior Dance Ensemble.

Congratulations to our newest members Pearl Brooks, Emily Cunningham, Dana Falscow, Francesca King, Jessilyn Ye, and Victoria Yeager along with returning ensemble members Ellice Bledsoe, Haley Copeland, Olivia Estes, Gigi Herrera, Sophie Herrera, Suza Haskins, Phoebe Holland, Paige Hubers, Willow Marx, Annalise Mitchell, Liza Morado, Lilie Nausid, Hannah Prisco, Fancy Williamson, and Emma Young. With auditions consisting of classical ballet barre, center and Pointe work, dancers who auditioned will be awarded roles in upcoming holiday community outreach performances.

These performers along with company members Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, guest artist and student performers will be the backbone of this season’s NUTCRACKER. They will also offer numerous DTNW community outreach performances throughout the 2018-2019 season. Photo features a group from recent Dance Theatre Northwest Jr Dance Ensemble class taken by Katy Levesque: (Top Left to Right) Company Member Oceana Thunder, Jr. Dance Ensemble Members, Willow Marx, Annalise Mitchell, Haley Copeland, Phoebe Holland, Ellice Bledsoe, Olivia Estes, and DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer (Lower Left to Right) Lilie Nausid, Jessilyn Ye, Suza Haskins, Hannah Priscoe, Emily Cunningham, Fancy Williamson, Liza Morado, and Dana Falskow.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST MISSION STATEMENT

Our goal is to provide American contemporary and classical dance performance and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.

Incorporated as 501-c-3 for Arts Education & Performances in 1986

Over 31 years service to our community

Award-winning Regional Performing Dance Company, a Junior Dance Ensemble, guest performers, guest vocalists, and an extensive support network of professional artists and volunteers now serving in various capacities.

Provides performances and training in classical ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical dance, ballroom, musical theater and dance fitness

Located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West Ste 24 in University Place, WA

For More Information Visit: www.DTNW.org or call (253) 778-6534