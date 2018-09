Many people love chocolate, but few take that passion to the level of Mollie Stewart. Stewart, a 2014 Clover Park Technical College Pastry Arts alum, uses chocolate to make beautiful – and delicious – art. “I’m just kind of experimenting with different flavors and different toppings, and I want to bring some delicious craft chocolate […]

The post Pastry Arts Alum Explores Creativity with Chocolate appeared first on In the Spotlight.