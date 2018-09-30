The 28th Japan-America Society Grassroots Summit was held last week, September 18-24.

One-hundred and forty guests from various cities in Japan visited our state, of which five participated in a “local session” in Lakewood, September 20-23.This is where guests travel to various cities and learn about their culture, activities, and lifestyle. They stayed with host families in our community and toured several venues including Lakewold Gardens, Pierce College Planetarium, YMCA, Lakes High School, and the Historical Society.

A welcome reception was held at Pierce College International House, and a farewell dinner at The Ram. Lakewood Sister Cities partnered with the city to organize and participate in the tours.

We were present for the Closing Ceremony and were presented with a gift of a Japanese Warrior doll, now on display in the Council Chambers.

Next year’s Summit will be held in Hyogo/Himeji, Japan, June 25-July 1, 2019. It was a very rewarding experience for all. Much was learned, and many life-long friendships were created.