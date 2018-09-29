Symphony Tacoma Season Opener Pairs Classical Favorites with Ravish and Mayhem

Tacoma, WA – Symphony Tacoma’s 2018-2019 season presents timeless masterpieces by classical artists complemented with innovative works by six living composers, including two women. The season opener, Barber and Tchaikovsky, features favorites by Samuel Barber and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky along with a 2012 composition by Stephanie Berg. The concert will be held in Tacoma’s Rialto Theater on Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert also marks the beginning of Music Director Sarah Ioannides’ fifth season at the Symphony Tacoma podium. Two-time Grammy-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi will lend her mastery of Barber’s Violin Concerto with her 1722 Stradivarius violin. Frautschi, who began playing the violin at age 3, has garnered worldwide acclaim as an adventurous musician with a remarkably wide-ranging repertoire.

Season ticket packages and single concert tickets ($24 to $85) are on sale through the Broadway Center for Performing Arts box office. Call 253-591-5894 or visit symphonytacoma.org.

Barber and Tchaikovsky is sponsored by Pacific Northwest Eye Associates, Tacoma Philharmonic Endowment and Tacoma Arts Month.