Freshman outside hitter, Peyton Foster, was selected as the NWAC/Baden Conference Offensive Player of the Week, for Week 5 of the NWAC Volleyball season. Foster is the first Raider to receive Conference POTW honors since Olivia Kovacs (Defensive POTW) in Week 5 of the 2016 season.

