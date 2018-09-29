October brings final lane configurations on part of I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – There is more than just leaves changing this fall in Tacoma. Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project near the Tacoma Dome will implement overnight lane and ramp closures next week to move southbound Interstate 5 into its final lane configurations. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
Daytime closure of State Route 7 ramp in Tacoma
Contractor crews finishing stormpond work will continue their daytime closure of the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 on Saturday, Sept. 29, and from Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5.
The closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will reopen for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.
Overnight lane and ramp closures
Monday, Oct. 1
- Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
- Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
- Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
- Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
- All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour at exit 133 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
- Northbound SR 7on-ramp and I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.
- Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.
- SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday, Oct. 4
- South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.
- Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
- Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
Friday, Oct. 5
- South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Additional single and double overnight lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.
Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
