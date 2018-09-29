October brings final lane configurations on part of I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – There is more than just leaves changing this fall in Tacoma. Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project near the Tacoma Dome will implement overnight lane and ramp closures next week to move southbound Interstate 5 into its final lane configurations. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Daytime closure of State Route 7 ramp in Tacoma

Contractor crews finishing stormpond work will continue their daytime closure of the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 on Saturday, Sept. 29, and from Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5.

The closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will reopen for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Monday, Oct. 1

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour at exit 133 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Northbound SR 7on-ramp and I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 4

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 5

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single and double overnight lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.