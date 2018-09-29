Dick Muri named Steilacoom Kiwanian of the Year

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

During the Steilacoom Kiwanis Installation Dinner on Thursday, 27 September, Dick Muri was recognized as the Steilacoom Kiwanis Citizen of the Year. One of the founding members of the 25 year old club, Dick is Membership and Programs Director and has helped the Club to grow to become the largest Club in the Pacific Northwest.

He is also responsible for the club’s interesting programs that include State and County Elected official discussions as well as a wide range of guests representing charities and/or particular expertises Dick contributed many hours supporting all Kiwanis Programs.

Congratulations Dick! Steilacoom Kiwanis is a charitable organization that supports the students, schools and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont and Anderson Island. For more information about the club, please go to kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org the Kiwanis Cub of Steilacoom Facebook page.