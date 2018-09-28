Tami Oldham, co-star of 'Adrift' and Rock-Soul Legend Lee Oskar to Star at FAB Fest, Sept. 29

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and chat with Tami Oldham the author and co-star of the hit movie “Adrift” plus spend some hang time with rock – soul legend Lee Oskar, Billboard Magazine’s “Instrumentalist of the Year.”







It all happens on Saturday, 29 September from noon to 6 pm at the Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest being held at the Sharon McGavick Center (Bldg 23) on the campus of Clover Park Technical College (CPTC). And it is all Free! Plus FAB will also be presenting award-winning films, a juried art show and hosting over 40 authors who look forward to a meet and greet with you.

Don’t miss this FABulous event. CPTC is located at 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Learn more at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks