Park & Ride at 512 to reopen Oct. 1

After 30 years of operation, the State Route 512 Park & Ride, located at 10617 South Tacoma Way in Lakewood, closed June 11 for much-needed repairs and improvements. The Park & Ride will reopen Oct. 1, when transit riders will find:

Upgrades to LED lighting for enhanced visibility and safety;

Additional lighting poles for more lighting throughout the facility;

Shelter renovations, including new roofs, new paint, brighter lights and new glass;

New, bolted-down benches for improved seating, plus a doubling of seats available;

Updated curb ramps and accessible parking;

Newly-numbered parking stalls, making it easier for people to find their cars at the end of the day;

New, brightly-painted parking stall striping, which will help people better see stall outlines and avoid two-spot parking;

Curbing and concrete repair, including a complete replacement of the transit center surface from asphalt to concrete to better accommodate the weight of buses; and

New greenery in the transit center in a formerly-unused driveway off S. Tacoma Way.

The work was estimated to be complete in four months; the October 1 reopening date is about 1-1/2 weeks earlier than projected. The project is also under budget; final engineering and construction costs are estimated to be $2.25 million, about $250,000 under the project’s $2.5 million budget.

During the closure, those who usually park at the SR-512 Park & Ride have been parking at other locations, including at temporary transit spots at Discount World and the Lakewood Sounder Station. Starting Oct. 1, commuters that ride the following routes can again park at the SR-512 Park & Ride and catch their bus at the transit center there: Pierce Transit routes 3 and 4; Sound Transit routes 574, 580, 592 and 594; Intercity Transit routes 603, 605, 612 and 620; and GO-JBLM Transit Route 2.